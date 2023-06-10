Nicole Kidman to receive AFI Life Achievement Award

Nicole Kidman is to receive the American Film Institute (AFI) Life Achievement Award.

The 55-year-old actress will receive the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award, the highest honour for a career in film, to celebrate her career achievements to date.

Kathleen Kennedy, Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, said: "Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamour of a screen icon.

"She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance. AFI is honoured to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award."

Five-time Academy Award nominee Kidman will be presented with the prize at a Gala Tribute at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 10, 2023, and will become the first Australian to receive the honour.

Kidman won a Best Actress Oscar in 2003 for her turn as Virginia Woolf in 'The Hours', for which she also scooped Berlin Film Festival’s Silver Bear award.

She has also become known for starring as Alice Harford in 'Eyes Wide Shut' and Satine in 'Moulin Rouge', as well as -as Grace Margaret Mulligan in 'Dogville'.

The actress was previously awarded the Companion of the Order of Australia in 2006.

What's more, at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, the star was honoured with the 70th Anniversary Prize for her body of work and longstanding history with the festival.

In June, Julie Andrews was presented with the AFI Life Achievement Award, following in the footsteps of the likes of George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Steve Martin, Mel Brooks, and Morgan Freeman.