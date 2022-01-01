Helen Mirren loves ex-boyfriend Liam Neeson 'deeply to this day'

Helen Mirren loves her ex-boyfriend Liam Neeson "deeply to this day".

The 77-year-old actress was in a five-year relationship with the actor, 70, between 1980 and 1985 and they lived together for four of those years.

Recalling their past, Helen said in an interview with AARP The Magazine, "We were not meant to be together in that way, but we loved each other very, very much. I love him deeply to this day. He's such an amazing guy."

The screen star also recalled some of her past loves and how they all "had to have a shirt made by me".

Helen called the shirts "very bad" and laughed when it was suggested she has her own shirt fashion collection.

"I did make one for Liam, oddly enough," she told the publication.

Shortly after her relationship with Liam ended, Helen began dating director Taylor Hackford in 1986 and they got married in 1997.

Eight years after his breakup with Helen, Liam met his wife, Natasha Richardson, who died in a tragic skiing accident in 2009.

During their 15-year marriage, the couple welcomed two children, Micheál, 27, and Daniel, 26.