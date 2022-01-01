Joe Jonas admits he lost Spider-Man role to Andrew Garfield

Joe Jonas has revealed he auditioned for the lead role in The Amazing Spider-Man.

The Jonas Brothers star revealed during an appearance on the Just for Variety podcast that he auditioned to play Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Marc Webb's 2012 movie but lost out to Garfield.

"In the moment, you're destroyed or you're defeated. But you realise this person was brilliant," he shared. "I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one.

"But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks. And the director used to be a music video director, so I was like, 'I got an in here.' But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself."

When asked if he ever dressed up as Spider-Man during the audition process, Jonas replied, "No, but I'm sure I had one that I would try on occasionally back in the day."

When MTV News asked Jonas, 33, if he'd be interested in playing Spider-Man in 2010, he mostly avoided the question as casting was underway at the time.

Garfield led two Spider-Man movies and reprised the role last year for Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which he appeared alongside his fellow Spider-Men Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

Jonas is currently promoting his new movie Devotion.