Lala Kent calls out Balenciaga over 'horrifying' ad campaign

Lala Kent has called out Balenciaga bosses over a “horrifying” advertising campaign.

Earlier this week, executives at the luxury brand came under fire after they posted marketing images depicting children holding teddy bears in bondage gear. In addition, some eagled-eyed followers noted that the backdrop contained copies of court documents pertaining to child pornography laws.

The campaign was deleted from all platforms on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Lala slammed leaders at Balenciaga for allowing the photoshoot to take place at all.

"I'm sure I'll be shadowbanned... again, for posting this - but I have to," she began. "I'm proud to not own one single piece of Balenciaga."

The reality TV star also shared a screenshot of headlines criticising the ad campaign, writing atop of it that the public "need(s) to know what that document under the Balenciaga bag says".

She explained, "If you zoom in, it SEEMS to state some horrifying words... Y'all - we need to do better."

Lala concluded her post by encouraging her followers to "reject the darkness" and "find the light", adding, "The wellbeing of our world and it's (sic) innocent beings depends on it."

After Balenciaga leaders took down the campaign, they issued an apology via their official Instagram page for featuring children and "displaying unsettling documents".

“We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our spring 23 campaign photoshoot,” they wrote. “We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and wellbeing."