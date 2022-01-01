Margot Robbie admits downing tequila shots before nude scene with Leonardo DiCaprio

Margot Robbie downed tequila shots to prepare for her nude scene in The Wolf of Wall Street.

During a BAFTA: A Life In Pictures event in London on Tuesday, Margot admitted that while she appeared confident onscreen during the bedroom scene with Leonardo DiCaprio, she wasn't in real life.

"I'm not going to lie, I had a couple of shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous... very, very nervous," Margot revealed.

The 32-year-old actress, who filmed the famous X-rated scene when she was only 22 years old, revealed that she had no idea what the film would do for her career.

"Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, at the time I thought, 'No one is going to notice me in this film,'" Margot recalled.

She continued, "It kind of doesn't matter what I do in this film because everyone is going to be focused on Leo and everything. And I was just kind of like, 'I'll slip under the radar.'"

However, the 2013 film ended up being Margot's breakthrough role and she wasn't prepared for the lack of privacy that came with her newfound fame.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, she confessed the scrutiny made her question whether she wanted to be an actress anymore.

"Something was happening in those early stages, and it was all pretty awful," Margot told the publication. "And I remember saying to my mom, 'I don't think I want to do this,' and she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, 'Darling, I think it's too late not to.' That's when I realised the only way was forward."