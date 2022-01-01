Meghan, Duchess of Sussex used to be 'huge fan' of The Real Housewives

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stopped watching The Real Housewives when she started experiencing a new "level of drama" in her own life.

During a conversation with producer Andy Cohen for her Archetypes podcast, the royal shared how she used to regularly watch The Real Housewives of Orange County, which premiered in 2006.

Noting that she was a "huge fan" of the reality franchise, Meghan went on to indicate that she gave up the show around the time she started dating her now-husband Prince Harry in 2016.

"Well, I will tell you the truth. I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama. That I stopped...," she said, before Andy jumped in and added: "Craving other peoples' (drama)."

The 41-year-old continued: "I get why it was such a huge, huge part of pop culture and when it began because you began with Orange County and I'm from California, at least. It felt remotely like a world that I knew but still felt so foreign."

However, Meghan confessed that "almost all of my friends" still watch the series and congratulated Andy on making an "entertaining and familiar" programme as well as for "creating an empire".