Emily Ratajkowski suffered 'really scary' weight loss

Emily Ratajkowski shared she got down to 100 pounds while dangerously losing weight.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of her High Low podcast, the My Body author spoke to Mia Khalifa about an experience in which she lost a dangerous amount of weight after filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard amid cheating allegations.

“I think trauma lives in the body,” the mother of one began, via Page Six. “When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight.”

She added, “I was down to 100 pounds (45kg) recently and it was really, really scary.”

The Vogue covergirl, who is reportedly dating former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, added she has since “gained weight”, saying, “For me, it’s a huge game-changer and how I know I’m happy.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Emily and Mia discussed their experiences with predatory men in the industry, with Mia asserting, “Any guy who goes after a girl significantly younger than them is severely lacking in their life.”