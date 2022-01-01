Khloé Kardashian criticised for staying silent about Balenciaga campaign scandal

Khloé Kardashian's recent social media activity hasn't gone down well with her devoted fans.

The luxury fashion house came under fire last week over a campaign which featured children holding teddy bears dressed in BDSM gear. Other images showed documents displaying the United States Supreme Court's decision on child porn laws.

While her sister Kim Kardashian has announced she is "re-evaluating" her relationship with Balenciaga following the controversial campaign, Khloé has yet to speak out about the scandal.

The reality star has shared several Instagram posts in the last few days, but fans are upset because the majority of them are paid advertisements.

The Good American founder, 38, shared a video of herself and her friend Malika Haqq having "so much fun" playing a new interactive video game on Sunday, several days after the fashion house's scandal broke. The caption revealed she was being paid for the post.

"She's lying, she just wanted the check," one commenter responded, while another snapped, "I guess sexually exploiting children is okay with you guys as long as the Kardashian family is making money".

Balenciaga blamed the ordeal on the production company associated with the campaign and filed a $25 million (£20.8 million) lawsuit against them after removing the images from the Internet.

On 28 November, the label issued another statement apologising for "a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility".