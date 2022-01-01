Hugh Jackman dismisses rumours he's moving back to Australia

Hugh Jackman has shut down a report claiming he is moving back to his native Australia.



In a post on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, The Greatest Showman star insisted he has no plans to leave New York and is simply moving house within the Big Apple.



"STOP THE MADNESS!!! Yes, we moved. To a new apartment. IN NEW YORK CITY," the post read. "Stories to the contrary are UNTRUE."



Days before, editors at Woman's Day magazine reported that the actor and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness were leaving their longtime New York home for Australia.



"Almost everything that didn't go to the smaller apartment is being shipped to Oz," a source told the magazine. "They're serious about moving Down Under one day and this was the perfect opportunity to start sending things back. Having a smaller place has freed up money to invest in their eventual base in Australia as well, so they're excited about taking steps towards their Aussie dream."



Jackman is currently starring in the Broadway musical The Music Man, which will close on 1 January. After a short break, he will shoot Deadpool 3, in which he will play Wolverine once again.



He and Deborra-Lee are parents to adopted children Oscar, 22, and Ava, 17. They were both born in America.