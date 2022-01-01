Mike Flanagan moves to Amazon after Netflix deal expires

Mike Flanagan has signed a new television deal with Amazon Studios.

After wrapping his deal with Netflix, The Haunting of Hill House creator/director and his producing partner Trevor Macy have inked a new exclusive multi-year series deal with Amazon Studios.

Under the Amazon deal, the horror duo will develop and produce projects for the Prime Video streaming service via their Intrepid Pictures banner.

"Amazon is a studio that we have long admired," they said in a statement to Deadline. "Their commitment to engaging in groundbreaking series and content aligns with the ethos of what we have built at Intrepid. We are looking forward to working with the entire Amazon team as we bring our brand of genre productions to the service and audiences around the globe."

Amazon Studios head of global television Vernon Sanders added, "Mike and Trevor are remarkable at telling immersive, suspenseful stories that masterfully keep audiences engaged from start to finish. We are excited to welcome them to Amazon Studios and are looking forward to our global customers experiencing their genre-bending creativity."

Under their deal at Netflix, Flanagan and Macy made The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club. Their final Netflix project, The Fall of the House of Usher, is scheduled to drop in 2023.

Shortly after their Amazon deal was announced, The Wrap reported that Netflix had cancelled The Midnight Club after one season.