Nick Cannon hospitalised with pneumonia

Nick Cannon has been hospitalised with pneumonia.

The TV personality took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of selfies from a hospital bed.

"Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman," he captioned the photos. "I promised myself I would never be back at this place again... But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else."

Nick revealed he had been diagnosed with pneumonia - the swelling of the tissue in one or both lungs.

"Don't trip though, I don't need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever," the 42-year-old continued. "It's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle."

Nick had closed out his Wild 'N Out Live show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday night.

"Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I'm all alone in a tiny hospital room (sic)," he noted. "Life is definitely a rollercoaster!"

To conclude, the star added the hashtag "#LupusWarrior", referencing his ongoing battle with the chronic autoimmune disease.