Drew Barrymore dating for first time in six years

Drew Barrymore is back on the dating scene.

During a recent interview with Whoopi Goldberg for her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress/TV host revealed that she is dating again after six years of being single.

"The last time you were here, we both were single," Drew began, before going on to reflect on the challenges of meeting new suitors. "Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I'm too good at being alone."

The 47-year-old didn't divulge the names of those she's been seeing.

However, Whoopi was quick to praise Drew for getting out there again.

"Maybe a hit-and-run is a better way to go, for now, until you say to yourself, 'Now I really want someone to just be part of this,'" the 67-year-old suggested. "Right now, that may not be what you're looking for, which is probably why you're doing fine."

For her part, Whoopi - who is also single - insisted she wasn't looking for anything serious at the moment.

Drew shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, whom she was married to from 2012 until 2016.

Since their split, she hasn't been public about any romantic relationships.