Mayim Bialik pays tribute to Leslie Jordan after late actor's last Call Me Kat episode airs

Mayim Bialik posted a tribute to the late Leslie Jordan after his final episode of Call Me Kat.



After Jordan died in a car accident on 24 October this year, his final episode of the Fox series Call Me Kat aired on Friday.



Following the episode's release, Leslie's co-star Mayim posted a TikTok tribute to the late actor, which has received nearly 554,000 views.



“Regarding Leslie Jordan’s final Call Me Kat episode that aired last night. May his memory only be a blessing,” Mayim captioned the video. “We miss you, Leslie.”



In her TikTok, the actress expressed, “We didn’t know at the time that that was Leslie’s last episode,” adding she “couldn’t bring myself to watch it”.



She continued, “I’m not ready. That week was so incredibly special because of our dialogue coach directing for the first time and just how much fun we had…



“He and John Griffin, who plays his boyfriend on the show, were very specific about their appreciation for our writers’ sensitivities in writing a gay couple that was navigating the newness of living a truly authentic out life… It was a very important episode for Leslie in particular.”



Mayim concluded by thanking viewers and teasing the future of the series.



“But for now, I just want to say that for those of you who watched and appreciated Leslie’s final episode, we thank you. It was very, very special to us for so many reasons,” she stated. “In the coming weeks you’ll be hearing more about what we decided to do with Leslie’s character.”