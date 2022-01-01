James Cameron jokes viewers can use the restroom 'anytime' during Avatar sequel

James Cameron discussed when viewers can go to the bathroom during the Avatar sequel.



The Avatar director spoke to The Hollywood Reporter for a new interview promoting Avatar: The Way of Water.



During the interview, James joked fans can take a bathroom break “anytime they want” while watching the movie - adding they “can see the scene they missed when they come see it again”.



The director also defended the film’s lengthy runtime to Empire magazine.



The previous Avatar film by Cameron was under three hours long. However, its sequel is scheduled to last three hours and 12 minutes.



The sequel is three minutes shorter than Cameron's previous film Titanic, which was the highest-grossing film prior to Avatar.



“I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch (television) for eight hours,” he expressed. “I can almost write this part of the review: ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a f*****g break.”