Amanda Kloots shares watching late husband in Broadway Rising 'brings me to tears'

Amanda Kloots opened up about watching her late husband Nick Cordero perform.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight for an interview published on Sunday, the Talk host recalled watching Nick onstage in scenes from his documentary Broadway Rising after his death.

“It’s crazy, we have a little clip of his section from the documentary, and it really- it brings me to tears every time I see it,” Amanda shared. “It’s his big number from Bullets Over Broadway, which is the show we met in.”

She continued, “(That was) our last - or my last - Broadway show. And he’s tap dancing and singing and he’s so magnetic in it.

“It brings back a lot of feelings.”

Nick died in July 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He appears in Broadway Rising - a documentary detailing the struggle for Broadway to reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda and Nick share a three-year-old son, Elvis.

In her ET interview, Amanda asserted the documentary is “so important, because it really shows how Broadway is such a community”.

She added, “You know, it’s not just the actors on stage. It’s everyone. From the lighting to the men and women that clean our costumes, that live in the Bronx, to the people that fix our shoes.

“And (the pandemic) affected everybody and everybody had to come together to come back… So, it’s a really important documentary.”