Gabourey Sidibe secretly married fiancé 'over a year ago'

Gabourey Sidibe is married.

In November 2020, the Precious actress announced her engagement to Brandon Frankel.

And during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, Gabourey revealed that she and the talent manager actually tied the knot last year.

"The thing about weddings is... I don't like them. I don't like them," the 39-year-old smiled. "Here's an example of how much I don't like them: I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago."

After Gabourey confirmed the news, Brandon took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the pair, including a snap of them showing off their new wedding rings.

"SURPRISE! I can finally call her my WIFE publicly! Since @gabby3shabby finally spilled the beans today on Live with Kelly and Ryan - we've been MARRIED since March '21!" he wrote. "Relieved we can finally tell the world. So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life. Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8pm with. Love you forever."

In response, Gabourey exclaimed: "You can finally wear your ring!"