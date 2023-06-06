Elliot Page hopes memoir will make others 'feel seen'

Elliot Page hopes his upcoming memoir will make other people "feel seen".

The Umbrella Academy star came out as a transgender man in December 2020, and in February announced he had penned a book.

On Monday, Elliot took to Instagram to share the memoir, titled Pageboy, would be released on 6 June 2023.

"Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly 'debated' in the media," the 35-year-old wrote. "The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on."

For the cover image, Elliot was snapped by photographer Catherine Opie. He described the photoshoot as a "joyful experience".

"Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn't feel possible. I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I've written a book about my story. It's out next June, and I'm so excited to share its cover with you now," he added.

Pageboy is available to pre-order.