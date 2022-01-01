Rebel Wilson jokes about columnist who pressured her to come out

Rebel Wilson took a swipe at the columnist who threatened to reveal her same-sex relationship as she presented a prize at the AACTA Awards on Wednesday.



The Pitch Perfect actress announced she was in a relationship with a woman, fashion designer Ramona Agruma, on Instagram in June, and it was later revealed that she went public with the romance because it was due to be revealed by the Sydney Morning Herald's Andrew Hornery.



Rebel made a thinly veiled swipe at the publication as she took to the stage at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia during the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards.



"There has been big things that have happened in my life this year, like big changes," she said dryly, leaving a pause, according to footage obtained by MailOnline. "I switched from dairy to soy. I thought I should tell you guys now and get the jump on the Sydney Morning Herald."



Her joke prompted cheers from the audience.



The 42-year-old has experienced two big life changes this year. In addition to her new relationship with Ramona, she also became a mum to a daughter named Royce Lillian. The baby was born via surrogate in November.



Elvis was big winner at the 2022 AACTAs, with Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic winning 11 gongs. It dominated the ceremony with wins for Best Film, Best Director, Best Lead Actor for Austin Butler and Best Supporting Actress for Olivia DeJonge, among others.



Elsewhere during the show, Chris Hemsworth was presented with the Trailblazer Award by Russell Crowe in recognition of his contribution to the Australian film industry.