Charlize Theron: 'Kim Kardashian wields more power in Hollywood than Meryl Streep'

Charlize Theron believes Kim Kardashian can get "way more off the ground" in Hollywood than Meryl Streep.

During an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, the actress/producer admitted that she doesn't have the "same currency" to get projects made as she did in the past.

Reflecting on the idea further, Charlize emphasised that the "market is very different today" and a different level of "fame" is often required to get people's attention.

"We are living in a time of reality television, and God knows I love me some reality TV," she said. "So, the marketplace of what Kim Kardashian represents - and not in a negative way because I watch everything that she does - has way more value than what Meryl Streep, one of the greatest actresses working, does. And that's just the truth. They have very different skills, but if you were Kim Kardashian, you'd probably get way more off the ground."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Charlize shared that her two children - August and Jackson - are her priority.

And while she doesn't have any staff, her mother Gerda helps her run the household when she is working.

"It's my life and I want to participate in it... I love being a mom more than I like being an actor or a producer. And I never thought I would say that. If somebody said to me tomorrow, 'You can't do both,' would I be sad to give up acting? Of course. But it would be a no-brainer for me," the 47-year-old added.