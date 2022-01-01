Mindy Kaling explains why she and B.J. Novak aren't dating

Mindy Kaling has revealed why she isn’t in a romantic relationship with B.J. Novak.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, The Office star confirmed she had no plans to rekindle her relationship with her co-star Novak.

Kaling and Novak dated while filming the show, and now share a platonic relationship. He was named godfather to the actress's children. Barrymore asked Kaling why she and Novak never got back together, noting the actor was "so attractive".

Kaling responded, "Wait, wait, your first reaction was, 'Wow he's so attractive?' He's gonna be so excited about that."

She revealed Novak was a "wonderful friend", adding, "He loves children and they're so attached to him. He's really part of our family... (But) we've known each other for a long, long time and I think anyone who's been friends with someone for 18, 19 years and at one point dated and now doesn't, they maybe understand this. You have exes that you wouldn't necessarily marry now."

Elsewhere in the interview, Barrymore and Kaling discussed their red and green flags in a potential partner. The Mindy Project star revealed she was "single" during the conversation.

"I think asking about your ambitions is good," Kaling suggested. "If men wanna know what you want to do."

As for red flags, she admitted, "If you don't like Indian food then I'm probably (out)."