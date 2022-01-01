Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex met via Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex first met via Instagram.

During the first episode of their Netflix documentary series, titled Harry & Meghan, the couple opened up about how they were introduced.

After a mutual friend floated the idea to Meghan in 2016, she recalled asking to see his private Instagram feed and liked his photos of nature and wild animals in Africa.

Insisting she never Googled Harry before their first date, the 41-year-old explained: "So that's the thing. When people say, 'Did you Google him?' No. But (the feed) is your homework. You're like, 'Hmm, let me see what they're about in their feed, not what someone else says about them but what they are putting out about themselves.'"

After exchanging numbers, the pair started messaging and decided to meet in central London.

"We met at 76 Dean Street. You were late! And I couldn't understand why he would be late," the former Suits star recounted, to which Harry maintained that he was simply stuck in traffic: "I was panicking, I was freaking out. I was sweating."

Despite a shaky start, Meghan quickly forgave Harry as she realised he was "genuinely so embarrassed and late".

And after the California native attended a tennis match at Wimbledon, she and Harry met up the following day - and she was "a mere few minutes" late.

"You could be as late as you want, I ain't moving. I wanna see you again," the 38-year-old smiled.

In addition, the couple shared a black-and-white selfie that they took during their date as they wanted to "capture" the feeling of the night and the moment they knew they were going to give a relationship "a go".

"That was when it just hit me I was like: 'O.K. this girl, this woman is amazing. She's everything I've been looking for and she's so comfortable, so relaxed in my company,'' he remembered.

Harry and Meghan got engaged in November 2017 and tied the knot in May 2018.

The first volume of Harry & Meghan is now available to stream on Netflix. The second volume will drop on 15 December.