Charlize Theron's children 'embarrassed' by her Dior billboards

Charlize Theron shared how her children feel when they see one of her Dior billboards.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for an interview published on Wednesday, the Bombshell star admitted that her daughters Jackson, 10, and seven-year-old August aren't fans of her beauty campaigns for the French luxury fashion house.

"In their heads, they're like, 'We know you work, but we're not 100 per cent sure what you do,'" she said. "My younger one goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can't hold a job.' And my older one, she's a pre-teen now, so there are moments, like, we're walking through an airport and (she sees me on a Dior billboard) and she's just like, 'Oh my God, you're on a f**king wall with no shirt, Mom. This is so embarrassing. Put a shirt on!'"

Charlize continued, "I'm like, 'That will pay for your college!'"

Despite their misgivings, the actress just wants her children to be proud of her.

"Deep down, like every mother, I just want to f**king impress them," the 47-year-old smiled.

Charlize has been the face of Dior for nearly two decades.

Elsewhere in her interview, the Oscar-winner recalled how she wasn't thrilled with her appearance in her first-ever billboard.

"It was a lot," she said of posing for a photoshoot for 1996's 2 Days in the Valley. "I remember standing on Sunset Boulevard, like, 'Oh my God'... For me, back then, it was a feeling of, 'I don't want to be in white lingerie again. I want to do something completely different.'"