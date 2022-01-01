Prince Harry has 'no early memories' of Princess Diana

Prince Harry has revealed he has "no early memories" of his late mother, Princess Diana.

During the first episode of the Netflix documentary series, titled Harry & Meghan, Harry reflected on his relationship with the British royal, who died in a car crash aged 36 in 1997, when he was only 12 years old.

Emphasising that his childhood was "filled with laughter and happiness", the 38-year-old admitted that the majority of his memories as a young boy were of the family "being swarmed by paparazzi".

"I don't really have any early memories of my mum. It's almost like, internally I blocked them out. But I always remember her laugh, her cheeky laugh," he stated. "Her saying to me: 'You can get into trouble, just don't get caught.' I'll always be that cheeky person inside."

Harry went on to note that he could "always see on his mum's face" when she was "stressed" by media attention, and it made him question early on what he was "part of".

In addition, he claimed there was a "temptation" for him to marry someone who "fits the mould".

However, Harry always knew he would marry for love.

"I think for so many people in the family, especially the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who perhaps you are destined to be with. (The) difference between making decisions with your head or your heart and my mum certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother's son," the royal continued.

Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex got engaged in November 2017 and tied the knot in May 2018. They are parents to Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lilibet.

The first volume of Harry & Meghan is now available to stream on Netflix. The second volume will drop on 15 December.