Jennifer Lawrence walks back naming The Hunger Games as first female-led action movie

Jennifer Lawrence responded to backlash after her comments on The Hunger Games.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for an interview published on Thursday, The Hunger Games star clarified her earlier remark calling the franchise the first female-led action movie.

Previously, Jennifer told Viola Davis during Variety’s Actors on Actors series “Nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie” before The Hunger Games released, “because it wouldn’t work - because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead”.

After the interview released, Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Denise Crosby wrote on Twitter, “Jennifer Lawrence, thank you for allowing me the opportunity to thank the many boys/ men who were allowed to completely identify with a strong female character long before you were even born. There are a couple of us…”

Jennifer responded to the backlash in a statement to THR.

“That’s certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who has ever led an action film,” she insisted. “What I meant to emphasize was how good it feels. And I meant that with Viola - to blow past these old myths that you hear about… about the chatter that you would hear around that kind of thing.”

The actress concluded, “But it was my blunder and it came out wrong. I had nerves talking to a living legend.”