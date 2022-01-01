Reese Witherspoon to return as Tracy Flick in Election sequel

Reese Witherspoon is set to reprise her Election role as Tracy Flick in an upcoming sequel.

It was announced on Thursday that a sequel to the 1999 comedy film Election is in the works, with the original lead actress signed on to return to the role, according to Deadline.

The upcoming movie, titled Tracy Flick Can't Win, will follow Reese's character now as an adult - as opposed to the first film's high school student.

"I better start making some posters!" Reese wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, captioning the announcement.

Based on Tom Perrotta's 1998 novel of the same name, Election followed high school teacher Jim McAllister (played by Matthew Broderick) as he clashed with Reese's over-achieving student Tracy.

In Perotta's follow-up novel, which was published in June this year, an adult Tracy is an assistant principal at a public high school in suburban New Jersey and is struggling to work her way to the top.

Reese will star as well as produce with Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, while original Election director Alexander Payne will return to direct and adapt the screenplay with Jim Taylor.

Perotta has signed on to executive produce.

The Election sequel is set to stream on Paramount+.