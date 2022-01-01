Trevor Noah gives 'special shout-out to Black women' as he bows out of The Daily Show

Trevor Noah concluded his seven-year run as the host of The Daily Show on Thursday night by giving "a special shout-out" to the Black women who shaped his life.



The South African comedian became tearful as he thanked viewers and the studio audience for their support and Black women for shaping him in his final address at his desk.



"Who do you think teaches me, who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me? From my mom, my gran, my aunts, all these black women in my life but then in America as well," he said. "I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women. Because unlike everybody else Black women can't afford to f**k around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad."



He then singled out women such as Bad Feminist author Roxane Gay, writer Tressie McMillan Cottom and MeToo founder Tarana Burke.



"I'll tell you now, do yourself a favour: If you truly want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the most equitable way, talk to Black women. They are a lot of the reason that I'm here," he praised.



Trevor concluded, "I'm grateful to them, I'm grateful to every single one of you. This has been an honour, thank you."



The Daily Show will return on 17 January with a run of guest hosts including Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, John Leguizamo, and Marlon Wayans, among others.



Trevor's permanent replacement has yet to be announced.