Kathy Hilton apologises to Mariska Hargitay over lipstick gaffe

Earlier this month, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star received backlash after a video began circulating online showing her touching up her make-up while the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress addressed the crowd.

Over the weekend, Kathy issued a statement to Extra in which she apologised to Mariska.

"I adore and I respect Mariska very much," the 63-year-old commented. "I already reached out to her, DMed her, I want to get her address, I feel terrible. I apologise, Mariska, I am really sorry... I look forward to talking to you."

In addition, Kathy insisted she had no idea she was being filmed.

"I was looking for a tissue, (but) I didn't have a tissue or a hanky, so I got nervous and just put some lipstick on," she explained. "It was during her speech so I thought the camera (would not) be focused on me."

Mariska has not yet commented on the incident.