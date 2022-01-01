LeBron James honours late sports journalist Grant Wahl

LeBron James has led tributes to late sports journalist Grant Wahl.

On Friday, Wahl collapsed while reporting on a World Cup match at a stadium in Qatar and was transported to a local hospital. The 49-year-old was later pronounced dead.

Reacting to the sad news at a post-game press conference, basketball star James noted that he "very fond of Grant".

"I've always kind of watched from a distance even when I moved up in ranks and became a professional, and he went to a different sport," he stated. "Any time his name would come up I'll always think back to me as a teenager and having Grant in our building... It's a tragic loss."

Most recently, Wahl worked as a commentator for Fox Sports.

Following news of the writer's death, a representative for the network also issued a statement.

"Grant Wahl was a dedicated colleague and friend to so many at Fox Sports. We remain shocked and saddened by his passing, and extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his wife, family, friends and colleagues," they said.

In addition, tennis legend Billie Jean King took to Twitter to honour Wahl.

"Heartbreaking to hear of the death of Grant Wahl. A talented journalist, Grant was an advocate for the LGBTQ community & a prominent voice for women's soccer. He used his platform to elevate those whose stories needed telling. Prayers for his family," she posted.

Back in the earlier stages of the World Cup, Wahl hit headlines by wearing a rainbow shirt - signifying support for the LGBT community - to the USA-Wales match. Officials in the conservative country denied him entry to the stadium.

Wahl's cause of death remains unclear.