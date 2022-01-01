Meri Brown sees 'disturbing' comparisons between her split with Kody and his with Christine

Meri Brown compared her split with Kody Brown to his with Christine Brown.

In a Sunday episode of Sister Wives, star Meri compared her previous marriage to Kody with his recent marriage to Christine.

Meri and Kody were married from 1990 to 2014. Kody and Christine married in 1994 as part of a plural marriage; Christine announced that she and Kody had split in November 2021.

“It’s interesting hearing him talking about this, and the parallels that (are) happening with him and Christine and me and him,” Meri revealed of both her split from Kody and Christine’s recent exit from the relationship, via Life & Style. “It’s kind of disturbing because, like, some of the things he’s frustrated about with Christine, he did to me. Oh, he wants to work on it with Christine, but not me.”

Sister Wives follows the four women Kody Brown married in a plural marriage arrangement - Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown.

Though Meri is no longer legally married to the television personality, she continued her role on the show. Christine left the group following her separation from Kody.

In a confessional from Sunday’s episode, Kody admitted he was “exhausted” trying to work things out with Meri, asking, “Who cares?”

He continued, “If you’re not with me, you’re against me. F**k off.

“You know, I’m just that way. Ironically, Meri’s trying to support me, and I don’t want to be in a relationship with her anymore.”