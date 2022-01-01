Marsai Martin reveals she had surgery to remove 'large' ovarian cyst

Marsai Martin recently had surgery to remove an ovarian cyst.



The Black-ish star revealed on Instagram Live on Saturday that she recently underwent a procedure to treat the health issue, and she shared details on her Instagram Stories for those who missed her live conversation.



"I had surgery for my large ovarian cyst that gave me constant pain for 4+ years. I really don't remember any of this s**t because of the anaesthesia, lol," Marsai wrote on her Stories. "But I will say that I am very grateful to have family and educators by my side in support of this process."



She continued, "The only reason I am sharing this is so I can hopefully spread awareness and share my experience to the young women out there that may be going through the same thing or have difficult menstrual cycles. You are never alone. Listen to your body. It always shows you signs. Health is wealth."



The actress shared the news alongside a photo of herself being wheeled into an operating room on a gurney.



On Sunday, the 18-year-old shared a picture of herself getting her make-up done, writing a thank-you message to supporters alongside it.



"Thank y'all for all the love," she wrote on her Stories. "The procedure was 10 days ago and I'm now feeling fine. I also appreciate the stories from folks that have been through the same thing! But I'm back and I'm betta (sic)."