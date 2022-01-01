Samantha Markle claims father won't watch Duke and Duchess of Sussex's docuseries

Samantha Markle has claimed her father Thomas Markle won't watch the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

While speaking to TMZ, the 58-year-old slammed Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's new programme - insisting that she told their dad not to view it.

Samantha also argued that the series was "disrespectful" to their family and that Thomas is currently focused on recovering from the stroke he suffered in May.

During the third instalment of Harry & Meghan, the royal took aim at her half-sibling for making headlines in the lead-up to her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Meghan claimed she hadn't seen her Samantha "for over a decade" and had little to no relationship with her.

"Suddenly, it felt like she was everywhere," she said. "I don't know your middle name. I don't know your birthday. You're telling these people you raised me, and you coined me Princess Pushy? I hadn't had a fallout with her. We didn't have a closeness to be able to have that. And I wanted a sister!"

The first three episodes dropped on Netflix last Thursday. The next three will be available to stream from 15 December.