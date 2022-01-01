Jennifer Coolidge admits American Pie 'helped' her dating life

Jennifer Coolidge confessed starring in American Pie as Stifler's mom "helped" her personal life.

In the successful franchise, which debuted in 1999, the actress famously played cougar Stifler's mom (Jeanine Stifler), who dated Finch, who was played by Eddie Kay Thomas.

In an interview with Ariana Grande for Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year issue, the White Lotus actress noted the role had an unexpected impact on her romantic relationships.

"American Pie was just - it helped my dating life in a way that I can't ever explain," she admitted. "If I hadn't had that movie, I don't think... Well, let's just say it would've been a very dull decade."

American Pie also featured Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, Seann William Scott, and Eugene Levy.

In light of Jennifer's response, Ariana pressed her on her comment in an August interview in which she claimed she "got a lot of sexual action" after appearing in the movie.

The Legally Blonde star took the opportunity to clarify she was joking during the previous chat with Variety.

"I'm glad you asked this because you see, I did say that jokingly and, God, you really can't make jokes in our town, because I did make the terrible mistake of saying, 'Thank God for that movie, I got to sleep with 200 men,' or whatever," she told Grande, adding, "And look, I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration - so I'm glad you're asking me."

The 61-year-old continued, "But it did sort of open up the world to a much broader group of handsome men - and younger men."