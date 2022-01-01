Jamie Lee Curtis describes her 22-year sobriety as a 'legacy'

Jamie Lee Curtis has described her 22-year sobriety journey as a "legacy".

The Halloween actress sat down for a conversation with Colin Farrell for Variety's Actors on Actors series and they delved into their respective sobriety journeys.

The 64-year-old actress got clean in 1999 after battling an alcohol and Vicodin addiction for 10 years, while Farrell has been sober since he checked into rehab to treat his drug and alcohol addiction in December 2005.

"I think about it a lot. Being sober is going to be a legacy, for sure," the Halloween Ends star replied when Farrell inquired what the word "legacy" meant to her sobriety journey.

"Because I'm stopping what has been a generational issue in my biological family," she explained. "It'll be the single greatest thing I do, if I can stay sober. Because generations of people have had their lives ruled and ruined by alcoholism and drug addiction. For me, sobriety first. Always."

Farrell added his thoughts, saying, "The whole reason art exists is because it's an expression of the human condition. And no matter what blessings I have or what wealth I experience in my life, I have no more or less of the human condition than the gentleman who's liv­­ing without a roof over his head. We're in exactly the same place internally."

Both Farrell and Curtis have been candid about their sobriety journeys over the years.