Adam Sandler to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humour from Kennedy Center

Adam Sandler is set to be honoured with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour.



The John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced via Deadline on Tuesday they would award the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humour to the Uncut Gems star.



Adam, 56, will be presented with the award at a ceremony at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Manhattan on 9 March.



“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music and his tenure as a fan-favourite cast member on SNL,” Kennedy Center President Deborah F Rutter commented in a statement of the organisation’s choice of award honouree. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry and cry from laughing.”



Previous recipients of the Mark Twain Prize include Jon Stewart, Bill Murray, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Jay Leno, Whoopi Goldberg, Carol Burnett, and Ellen DeGeneres.



With the exception of the coronavirus epidemic years 2020 and 2021, the prize has been granted annually since 1998.