Shawn Levy gushes over 'delicious' Deadpool 3 scenes 'where people are just talking foul'

Shawn Levy assured fans Deadpool 3 would remain gritty after the franchise entered the MCU.



While speaking to Collider for an interview published on Tuesday, the Deadpool 3 director insisted the film would match the previous two in grit even after the Deadpool franchise entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Deadpool 3 marks the first Deadpool film placing the character in the canon of the Avengers, after Marvel Studios’ parent company Disney acquired Deadpool’s studio 21st Century Fox.



“We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping Deadpool every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul,” Shawn said of the third film’s development in his interview. “And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it’s very much a Deadpool movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It’s too fun.”



Revealing he hasn’t “hit the shooting floor yet”, the director continued, “I have to say, developing a Deadpool movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it’s not just that it’s rated R. It's that it’s so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise.”



Shawn concluded, “It’s also a North Star priority for Ryan (Reynolds) and I to keep Deadpool raw, gritty, grounded in the ways that those movies have been and that all of us love.”