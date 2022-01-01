Scarlett Johansson recalls being 'groomed' to take 'bombshell' roles in her early career

Scarlett Johansson claimed her old management team pressured her into provocative roles.



During an appearance on iHeartRadio’s Table for Two podcast with Bruce Bozzi on Tuesday, the Black Widow star recounted being “groomed” into “bombshell” acting roles early in her career.



“I kind of became, like, an ingénue,” Scarlett recalled, via Page Six. “Young girls like that are really objectified, and that’s just a fact, so I think whatever box they’re put into, it sort of sets you on this trajectory for how your life will go. Now, obviously women really are able more now to choose their own path.”



The actress noted at the time, she was beginning to recognise her own “desirability and sexuality”, which didn’t help her getting out of typecast roles.



“I think because of that trajectory that I had been sort of launched towards, I really got stuck in this,” she explained. “I was kind of being groomed in a way to be this what you call this bombshell type of actor. I was playing the other woman and this object of desire and, you know, I suddenly found myself cornered in this place, like, I couldn’t get out of it.”



On the short lifespan of roles centred around an actress’s appearance, Scarlett stated, “I think for that kind of bombshell (role) that burns bright and quick, and then you don’t have much opportunity beyond that, and I just felt like I was burning out so quickly.”



She concluded, “I think that’s an important lesson to teach girls and boys - to pursue work that is satisfying.”