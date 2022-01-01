Patty Jenkins: I didn't walk away from Wonder Woman 3

Patty Jenkins has insisted she did not "walk away" from the 'Wonder Woman' franchise.



Last week, it was claimed 'Wonder Woman 3' is not expected to move forward at DC Studios, but the 51-year-old director has insisted she was "open to considering anything asked of me" in terms of making the third movie.



In part of a statement released on her Twitter account, she wrote: "When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread.



"This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.



"I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me.



"Walking side by side with Lynda Carter, an absolute legend and beacon of goodness and light, has been a thrill. I have learned so much from her and will cherish her as a friend and mentor, always. My crew has been like family and fought every day to give the world the best films they could. And Gal… Gal Gadot. Where do I even begin? Gal is the greatest gift I have received in this whole journey. A cherished friend, inspiration, and sister. There are no words I can use to convey how magical she is. She is the walking embodiment of Wonder Woman in real life and a better person than the world can imagine. Never once in the millions of moments I have spent with her did I see anything less. She is a gift to this world, and even more so, to me.



"Lastly, but most importantly, THANK YOU to the incredible WW fans, and for all of your love and support. Wonder Woman fans are often not the most visible in the media and online, but I want you to know that we have always seen and celebrated you and your importance. You were first and foremost in our minds every day we made the last two films. You are the best and most loving people and I look forward to always celebrating you.



Thank you ALL for this wonderful journey. Keep up the Wonder Woman spirit. Any day that you face struggles, try asking: What would Wonder Woman do? I hope her beacon of love, truth and justice is always there to lead the way for you, as she has done for me. (sic)"



It was reported James Gunn and Peter Safran - who were recently appointed as co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios - and Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy told Jenkins the



project currently doesn't fit in with the latest DC plans, as things stand.



In response to Jenkins' statement, Gunn insisted his and Safran's interactions were "only pleasant and professional".



He tweeted: "I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional."



What's more, Jenkins - who directed the first two 'Wonder Woman' films, in which Gal Gadot played the titular superhero - also addressed the future of 'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron'.



She began her statement: "Sigh… I’m not one to talk about private career matters, but I will not allow inaccuracies to continue. Here are the facts:



"I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn’t happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further. When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed. They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don’t know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead."