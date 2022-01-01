Christina Ricci finalises divorce from James Heerdegen

Christina Ricci has finalised her divorce from film producer James Heerdegen.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple has officially finalised their divorce, agreeing on shared custody of their son and divided assets.

The divorce agreement settled in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, specified that the Yellowjackets actress would keep her Los Angeles house and her income and residuals from film work, and the pair would split the profits from an upcoming sale of their shared Brooklyn, New York home.

Heerdegen is set to keep his Subaru, personal assets, and a one-time payment of $189,687 (£150,000) from Ricci.

Neither partner has been ordered to pay spousal or child support, but Ricci is set to pay for their eight-year-old son Freddie's private school tuition and uncovered medical expenses.

Ricci and Heerdegen have joint legal and physical custody over Freddie, however, the Casper star has primary custody and will have the final say on major medical and educational decisions.

Ricci filed for divorce from Heerdegen after almost seven years of marriage in July 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. She obtained a restraining order against her ex-husband in January 2021, claiming that he subjected her to "severe physical and emotional abuse".

The Wednesday actress is now married to hairstylist Mark Hampton, and their daughter Cleopatra was born in December 2021.