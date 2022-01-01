Norman Reedus added to Ballerina cast

Norman Reedus has become the latest star to join the cast of 'Ballerina'.

'The Walking Dead' actor is to feature in the 'John Wick' spin-off movie that will be led by Ana de Armas as the ballerina-assassin Rooney.

Norman joins an ensemble that includes stars such as Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Catalina Sandino Moreno. Keanu Reeves is also set to make a cameo appearance as John Wick.

Filming is underway on the flick, which is being directed by Len Wiseman from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten and Emerald Fennell.

Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and 'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski are producing the film.

Lee told Deadline: "We're huge fans of Norman, and we're confident that the fans will be just as excited as we are that he's joining the Wick universe. He'll make an incredible addition to 'Ballerina'."

Reedus is best known for his role as Daryl Dixon in 'The Walking Dead' but his other credits include 'The Boondock Saints' and 'Blade II'.

The 53-year-old actor is also set to star in the film 'The Bikeriders' opposite Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy.

It was recently confirmed that Anjelica would be reprising her role as The Director in 'Ballerina'.

The 71-year-old star appeared as the head of the Ruska Roma crime organisation in 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum' during a scene where a beleaguered John Wick came to her for help.

Among her skills is training young dancers to learn that art is suffering while also training young fighters to roll with the flips.

Lee said: "The idea of 'Ballerina' was formed around the scenes with Anjelica in 'John Wick 3'.

"Anjelica Huston is an icon and is nothing less than Hollywood royalty. The world of Wick is always made richer by her commanding screen presence."