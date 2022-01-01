Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was 'made a scapegoat by the Palace' before her exit

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's friend has claimed she was "made a scapegoat by the Palace" before she left the U.K. for California.



In a preview clip from volume two of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the former actress, her friend and her lawyer claimed that the Royal Family institution, also referred to as Buckingham Palace, fed the press negative stories about her in order to bury or deflect from unfavourable headlines about other members of the family.



"There was a real, kind of, war against Meghan. I've certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people's agendas," said lawyer Jenny Afia.



The footage then cut to Meghan's friend Lucy Fraser, who alleged, "Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace. So they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other, less favourable stories being printed."



As newspaper headlines appeared on screen, Meghan said, "You would just see it play out. A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute. And they go 'gotta make that go away.' But there's real estate on a website homepage... and something has to be filled in there about someone royal."



The footage then returned to the lawyer, who claimed the press coverage of the breakdown of Meghan's relationship with her father Thomas Markle was "the final straw" in a campaign of "nasty" stories about her.



Meghan and her husband Prince Harry stepped back as working members of the royal family in early 2020 and moved to America.



Volume two of Harry & Meghan will be released on Netflix on Thursday.