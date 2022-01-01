Everything Everywhere All at Once leads nominations for 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Everything Everywhere All at Once is set to dominate the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

On Wednesday, officials from the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the film categories for the upcoming ceremony, with the absurdist comedy-drama earning 14 nods including Best Picture and Best Comedy.

In addition, Michelle Yeoh is up for Best Actress, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu will compete for Best Supporting Actress, and Ke Huy Quan is in the running for Best Supporting Actor.

Also up for 11 prizes is Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans. The legendary filmmaker received a nod for Best Director as well as Best Original Screenplay alongside Tony Kushner.

Michelle Williams is nominated for Best Actress, while Paul Dano and Judd Hirsch garnered Best Supporting Actor nominees.

Other films contending for Best Picture include Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Tár, Avatar: The Way of Water, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, RRR, Top Gun: Maverick, and Women Talking.

"We are so proud to be recognising this incredible group of films and the people who made them possible," said Critics Choice Association chief executive Joey Berlin. "This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long. Our collective opinion about the year's finest achievements is truly meaningful to the creative community."

Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the 2023 Critics Choice Awards will take place in Los Angeles on 15 January.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Best Picture:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Actor:

Austin Butler - Elvis

Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Best Actress:

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Margot Robbie - Babylon

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor:

Paul Dano - The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Best Supporting Actress:

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley - Women Talking

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Young Actor/Actress:

Frankie Corio - Aftersun

Jalyn Hall - Till

Gabriel LaBelle - The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey - Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta - Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink - The Whale

Best Acting Ensemble:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Director:

James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle - Babylon

Todd Field - Tár

Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli - RRR

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Best Original Screenplay:

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Samuel D. Hunter - The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro - Living

Rian Johnson - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz - She Said

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Best Cinematography:

Russell Carpenter - Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins - Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister - Tár

Janusz Kaminski - The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren - Babylon

Best Production Design:

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara - The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole - Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn - Elvis

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino - Babylon

Best Editing:

Tom Cross - Babylon

Eddie Hamilton - Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond - Elvis

Monika Willi - Tár

Best Costume Design:

Ruth E. Carter - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin - Elvis

Gersha Phillips - The Woman King

Mary Zophres - Babylon

Best Hair and Make-up:

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

Best Visual Effects:

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Comedy:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Best Animated Feature:

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

Best Foreign Language Film:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Song:

Carolina - Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu - RRR

New Body Rhumba - White Noise

Best Score:

Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino - The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Tár

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz - Babylon

John Williams - The Fabelmans