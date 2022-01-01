Everything Everywhere All at Once leads nominations for 2023 Critics Choice Awards

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Everything Everywhere All at Once is set to dominate the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.
On Wednesday, officials from the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the film categories for the upcoming ceremony, with the absurdist comedy-drama earning 14 nods including Best Picture and Best Comedy.
In addition, Michelle Yeoh is up for Best Actress, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu will compete for Best Supporting Actress, and Ke Huy Quan is in the running for Best Supporting Actor.
Also up for 11 prizes is Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans. The legendary filmmaker received a nod for Best Director as well as Best Original Screenplay alongside Tony Kushner.
Michelle Williams is nominated for Best Actress, while Paul Dano and Judd Hirsch garnered Best Supporting Actor nominees.
Other films contending for Best Picture include Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Tár, Avatar: The Way of Water, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, RRR, Top Gun: Maverick, and Women Talking.
"We are so proud to be recognising this incredible group of films and the people who made them possible," said Critics Choice Association chief executive Joey Berlin. "This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long. Our collective opinion about the year's finest achievements is truly meaningful to the creative community."
Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the 2023 Critics Choice Awards will take place in Los Angeles on 15 January.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Picture:
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Actor:
Austin Butler - Elvis
Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Best Actress:
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler - Till
Margot Robbie - Babylon
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor:
Paul Dano - The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Best Supporting Actress:
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley - Women Talking
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Young Actor/Actress:
Frankie Corio - Aftersun
Jalyn Hall - Till
Gabriel LaBelle - The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey - Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta - Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink - The Whale
Best Acting Ensemble:
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking
Best Director:
James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle - Babylon
Todd Field - Tár
Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli - RRR
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Best Original Screenplay:
Todd Field - Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells - Aftersun
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Samuel D. Hunter - The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro - Living
Rian Johnson - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz - She Said
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Best Cinematography:
Russell Carpenter - Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins - Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister - Tár
Janusz Kaminski - The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick
Linus Sandgren - Babylon
Best Production Design:
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara - The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole - Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn - Elvis
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino - Babylon
Best Editing:
Tom Cross - Babylon
Eddie Hamilton - Top Gun: Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond - Elvis
Monika Willi - Tár
Best Costume Design:
Ruth E. Carter - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jenny Eagan - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Shirley Kurata - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin - Elvis
Gersha Phillips - The Woman King
Mary Zophres - Babylon
Best Hair and Make-up:
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
Best Visual Effects:
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Comedy:
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Best Animated Feature:
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
Best Foreign Language Film:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Best Song:
Carolina - Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu - RRR
New Body Rhumba - White Noise
Best Score:
Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino - The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Tár
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz - Babylon
John Williams - The Fabelmans