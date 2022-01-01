Russell Brand celebrates 20 years of being 'clean and sober'

Russell Brand announced his 20 year anniversary of getting sober.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the Ballers star, 47, celebrated 20 years of sobriety following his previous addictions to cocaine, heroin, and alcohol.

“I’m 20 years clean and sober today,” he revealed in a video posted to the platform. “It’s December the 13th. So, firstly I wanted to express my gratitude for all the people who have helped me to remain clean and sober.”

Russell continued, “What I have been taught and shown is that it is impossible for a person like me to not drink and use drugs, unless I have sufficient ongoing support from people that understand what it’s like to feel that drugs or alcohol, or you know, certain behaviours, are necessary in order to feel okay.”

The comedian insisted recovery was only possible by “awakening from the world of attachment”, which he claimed was an “ongoing process” for him.

“I still, every day at 20 years without crack and heroin, without alcohol, still feel strongly, a strong requirement - a strong requirement - to seek approval or connection or validation or pleasure or distraction from the outside world,” he admitted. “There is a way back to dignity, there is a way back to behaving responsibly and caringly - those things are all possible.”

Despite the ongoing temptation, Russell affirmed, “I don't live in the reckless, dangerous, selfish way that I used to live.”