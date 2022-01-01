Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's cause of death confirmed

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's death has been ruled a suicide.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to People on Wednesday night that the 40-year-old dancer and DJ died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

His death occurred on Tuesday at a motel in Los Angeles' Encino neighbourhood.

According to county officials, the case is now closed.

Meanwhile, tributes for the late So You Think You Can Dance star and The Ellen DeGeneres Show's house DJ continue to pour in.

In a statement, SYTYCD creator and judge Nigel Lythgoe revealed he was "heartbroken and devastated" and "at a loss to understand how someone as loved and as inspirational to so many people as Stephen was can feel they are in such a dark place that they have no other choice but to end their life."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, who was a frequent guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, posted an Instagram photo of Boss's family with the caption, "I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let's Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show."

Jennifer Lopez, who worked with Boss on World of Dance, also shared several photos with him on Instagram with a broken heart emoji.

"Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul… Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children. Sending you love and strength," she wrote.

Stephen and his fellow SYTYCD alum Allison Holker Boss married in 2013. They had two children together - Maddox, six and Zaia, three - and he also adopted her 14-year-old daughter Weslie.