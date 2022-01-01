Prince Harry accuses Prince William of breaking promise over operation of press office

Prince Harry has accused Prince William of breaking a promise in relation to the operation of their press office.



During episode four of the Netflix documentary series, titled Harry & Meghan, the British royal described how he disagreed with the way his father, now King Charles III, and his communications team interacted with the media amid his divorce from Princess Diana in 1996.



Accordingly, Harry claimed he and his older brother agreed to take a different approach, particularly after the death of their mother in 1997, but he was upset when the decision was made to split households in mid-2019 and establish a separate office from Kensington Palace.



"William and I both saw what happened with our dad's office and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office. I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game, or this business of trading," he said. "To see my brother's office copy the very same thing the two of us promised we would never ever do, that was heartbreaking."



Elsewhere in the episode, Harry alleged Meghan's popularity with the public caused "upset" among other members of the British royal family.



In particular, he pinpointed the reaction to them sharing the former Suits actress's pregnancy news while on their official tour of Australia and New Zealand in October 2018.



"The issue is when someone who is marrying in, who should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight, or doing the job better than the person who was born to do this, that upsets people. It shifts the balance," the 38-year-old stated.



Alongside a montage of footage of Charles and William's wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Harry argued that he has also witnessed the "planting" of stories about the royals by their press teams.



"You've been led to believe that the only way your charities can succeed, and the only way that your reputation can be grown or improved, is if you are on the front pages of those newspapers. But the media are the one to choose who to put on the front page," he continued.



The second volume Harry & Meghan is now available to stream on Netflix.