Prince Harry blames Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's miscarriage on tabloid media

Prince Harry has blamed the tabloid media for his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's miscarriage.



During episode six of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Archetypes podcast host discussed how she suffered a miscarriage shortly after they moved into their new home in California in July 2020.



While admitting that no one will ever know what caused the loss, Harry is certain the stress stemming from a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of The Mail, The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, was a factor.



"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing. Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that - course we don't," he said. "But bearing in mind the stress that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy - how many weeks in she was - I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."



Meghan filed the lawsuit in October 2019 over the publication of a letter she had sent her estranged father Thomas Markle.



In February 2021, a High Court judge ruled that editors had invaded the 41-year-old's privacy and she won her claim.



Elsewhere in the episode, Meghan described why she decided to open up about her miscarriage experience in an op-ed for The New York Times in November 2020.



"When I reveal things that are moments of vulnerability, when it comes to having a miscarriage and maybe having felt ashamed about that, like, 'It's O.K., you're human, it's O.K. to talk about that,'" she continued. "And I could make the choice to never talk about those things, or I could make the choice to say with all the bad that comes with this, the good is being able to help other people. That's the point of life, right, is connection and community like that."



Harry and Meghan are parents to son Archie, three, and 18-month-old daughter Lilibet.



The second volume of Harry & Meghan is now available to stream on Netflix.