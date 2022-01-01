Billie Lourd shares baby daughter's name

Billie Lourd has introduced fans to her second child.

The Booksmart actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a close-up photo of the infant, who was born on 12 December.

In the accompanying caption, Billie revealed that she had given birth to a daughter named Jackson.

"Introducing: Kingston's sister: Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell," she wrote.

Billie and husband husband Austen Rydell are already parents to a two-year-old son named Kingston Fisher, a nod to her late mother Carrie Fisher.

In response to the sweet post, a number of Billie's celebrity friends offered up congratulatory messages.

"Eeeeeee," wrote Lily Collins alongside a string of loveheart emojis, while Diana Silvers posted, "Congratulations!!!!!!"

And Frances Bean Cobain added: "Love her so much already !!! Congrats beautiful mama so so proud of you."

Billie and Austen began dating in 2016 and got married in March this year.