Billie Lourd shares baby daughter's name

Billie Lourd has introduced fans to her second child.
The Booksmart actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a close-up photo of the infant, who was born on 12 December.
In the accompanying caption, Billie revealed that she had given birth to a daughter named Jackson.
"Introducing: Kingston's sister: Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell," she wrote.
Billie and husband husband Austen Rydell are already parents to a two-year-old son named Kingston Fisher, a nod to her late mother Carrie Fisher.
In response to the sweet post, a number of Billie's celebrity friends offered up congratulatory messages.
"Eeeeeee," wrote Lily Collins alongside a string of loveheart emojis, while Diana Silvers posted, "Congratulations!!!!!!"
And Frances Bean Cobain added: "Love her so much already !!! Congrats beautiful mama so so proud of you."
Billie and Austen began dating in 2016 and got married in March this year.