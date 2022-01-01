Beyoncé messaged Duke and Duchess of Sussex after Oprah Winfrey interview

Beyoncé messaged Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex after their interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.



In March 2021, Harry and Meghan spoke to the media mogul about their decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family and relocate to California.



During episode six of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Archetypes podcast host was seen receiving a message from the music superstar shortly after the TV special was broadcast.



"Beyoncé just texted, just checking in... I still can't believe she knows who I am," smiled Meghan. "She said, 'She wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.'"



In response, Harry commented, "Well said."



As part of the discussion with Oprah, Meghan opened up about her struggles with mental health while she was a working royal, with Harry also revealing that an unidentified individual within the royal family had asked about the skin colour of their then-unborn son Archie.



Reflecting on the conversation, Meghan noted that her admission about her mental health was "entirely eclipsed by the conversation about race".



Shortly after, Harry was filmed showing his wife a message he received from his brother Prince William. However, no details of the text were shared.



The second volume of Harry & Meghan is now available to stream on Netflix.