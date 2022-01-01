Meghan, Duchess of Sussex reflects on struggle with suicidal thoughts

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has reflected on her struggle with suicidal thoughts amid intense press attention.



During episode four of the Netflix documentary series, titled Harry & Meghan, the 41-year-old opened up about how she experienced a dark time while serving as a working royal following her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018.



Meghan claimed she didn't feel protected by other members of the British royal family and was unsure how to get support.



"I wanted to go somewhere to get help," she stated. "But I wasn't allowed to. They were concerned how that would look for the institution."



In addition, Harry confessed that he didn't handle the situation well and ended up acting like "institutional Harry" rather than "husband Harry".



"I was devastated. I knew that she was struggling. We were both struggling. But I never thought that it would get to that stage. And the fact that it got to that stage, I felt angry and ashamed. I didn't deal with it particularly well," he admitted. "I dealt with it as 'institutional Harry' rather than 'husband Harry', and what took over my feelings was my royal role. I had been trained to worry more about what are people going to think if we don't go to this event. And looking back at it now, I hate myself for it. What she needed from me, was so much more than I was able to give."



Elsewhere, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland discussed how she was concerned for her daughter's wellbeing at the time.



"To constantly be picked at by these vultures, picking away at her spirit, that she would actually think of not wanting to be here. That's not an easy one for a mom to hear. And I can't protect her. Harry can't protect her," she added.



Representatives for the Royal Family have not yet responded to the couple's claims.



Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020 and eventually settled in California.



The second volume of Harry & Meghan is now available to stream on Netflix.