Ryan Murphy to receive Carol Burnett Award at Golden Globe Awards

Ryan Murphy is set to receive the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced in a Thursday media release the fourth Carol Burnett Award will be presented to the American Horror Story creator.

Ryan is scheduled to accept the honour on 10 January 2023, at the 80th annual Golden Globes. The ceremony will air live from 5pm Pacific Time on NBC and stream on Peacock.

“Ryan Murphy not only continues to enthral audiences with his work on some of the most thrilling and exciting series of the century, but also continues to inspire all with his work off the screen,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said of the honouree in a statement. “His work and storytelling ability throughout different film and television genres have led to highly acclaimed achievements and awards.”

The first Carol Burnett Award was granted to its namesake in 2019. It honours television industry titans whose body of work has left an indelible impression on audiences.

After Carol Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres and Norman Lear were presented with the award.

The Golden Globe Awards are hosted by the HFPA and produced by Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon have signed on as executive producers for this year’s televised ceremony.