Khloé Kardashian insists she's not sleeping with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian insisted she's not still sleeping with her ex Tristan Thompson during a lie detector test on Thursday.

Kourtney Kardashian asked her younger sister Khloé a series of personal questions from across the table in the video shared by Vanity Fair on Thursday for the outlet's lie detector test series.

The 38-year-old was grilled as to whether she was still intimate with her ex-fiancé and the father of her two children.

"Is there anything you'd like me to ask you? Anything you'd like to clear up, any rumours?" Kourtney asked Khloé. "Oh, are you sleeping with Tristan?"

Khloé was quick to answer, "No, I am not. I'm really not."

Kourtney checked with the polygraph examiner to see if Khloé was lying, and the examiner confirmed she was telling the truth, to which Khloé said, "I would die if it said I was."

Khloé and Tristan split around a year ago after Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit claiming Tristan was the father of her now 12-month-old son, Theo. The basketball player later confirmed his paternity and apologised to Khloé, with whom he shares four-year-old daughter True and a newborn son.

In the nearly 14-minute video, Kourtney also made some major revelations about her marriage to Travis Barker.

When asked if she regretted not inviting her siblings to their intimate Las Vegas wedding ceremony in April, Kourtney responded quickly and honestly: "I do not."

She also revealed she had sex with the drummer in public - but Khloé was already aware of it.